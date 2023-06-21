Usman Buzdar going to be exposed soon: Firdous Ashaq Awan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) central information secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday claimed that former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar is going to be exposed soon, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that they were unaware of facts when disastrous moves were made in Punjab. “We always thought that Usman Buzdar was being criticised to defame Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).”

She said that the former Punjab CM should prove his innocence before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but he is nowhere to provide evidence of his innocence.

“Buzdar’s nexus will be exposed in a dangerous way in the coming days. I had faced the consequences of exposing his network. PTI chairman always distanced himself from any individual exposing Buzdar and he did not want to listen any negative remark against Buzdar.”

READ: Firdous Ashiq Awan quits PTI over May 9 mayhem

“In Punjab, not a single officer had completed the tenure in 3.5 years. In Buzdar’s era, an officer had contacted him and asked about a deal with an individual who turned out to be a frontman of Farhat Shehzadi.”

“She promised to appoint the said officer deputy commissioner (DC) at the price of Rs100 million. The officer had also paid the first instalment of Rs40 million to get the position.”

“The officer complained that they initiated an inquiry against him after he failed to pay the remaining instalments.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) again summoned former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in assets beyond known sources of income case.

According to sources within NAB, Usman Buzdar has been asked to appear before the graft-buster body on June 22 (tomorrow) along with additional documents.

Usman Buzdar was summoned by the anti-graft watchdog by 11 times but he appeared only twice.

Separately, the National Accountability Bureau launched an investigation into the appointments and transfers of government officials during the tenure of former Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar.