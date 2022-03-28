Usman Buzdar holds consultations after opposition’s no-trust move

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday held a consultative session with party leaders in Punjab House here, citing sources ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed the strategy to foil the opposition’s no-trust move in Punjab, sources said.

Usman Buzdar will give his suggestions to the prime minister over the strategy to frustrate the no-confidence motion of the opposition parties.

“We will thwart the opposition’s no-trust motion at any cost,” Punjab CM said. “We are Imran Khan’s players and PTI in Punjab stands resolutely with him,” Buzdar said.

“The reservations of estranged members and allies have been addressed in meetings. I have held meetings with over 200 members in a week, who have expressed their complete trust,” chief minister said.

“Sufficient number of opposition members are not prepared to accompany with the PML-N,” he said.

A meeting of the ruling PTI’s political committee will take place at Banigala to discuss the changing political situation in the country.

The no-trust motion submitted against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar today, will also be discussed, sources said. CM Buzdar will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

