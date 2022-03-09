Usman Buzdar invites estranged PTI members for meeting

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Wednesday summoned the members of the ‘Supremacy of Parliament Group’ and Tareen group for a meeting, ARY News reported.

The members including Khurram Laghari, Faisal Hayat Jabboana, Abdul Hayi Dasti, Rafaqat Ali, Tahir Randhawa,Taimoor Ali Lali, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar and Nazir Chohan MPA, who had quit Jahangir Tareen group will meet the chief minister today.

Moreover, Riaz Fatiana MNA, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Ameer Sultan, Saeedul Hassan Shah, Ahmad Shah Khagga, Saleem Sarwar, Chaudhry Liaquat Ali, Mian Akhtar Hayat, Amjad Chaudhry, Wasiq Qayyum, Raja Sagheer, Sardar Aftab Akbar, Syeda Sonia Raza Shah, Ashifa Riaz, Khurram Ijaz, Umar Aftab and Ameen Zulqarnain are expected to meet Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A session of the ‘Supremacy of Parliament Group’ belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but understood as disgruntled with the policies of the government would take place today in Lahore.

The group comprised of 14 members will hold consultations over the political situation, sources said.

The group members would consult over the options over the no-trust motion, according to sources.

Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena, who is a key figure in the group of estranged members, has said the faction has scores of options, it will take a decision after mutual consultation.

