Usman buzdar issues ‘Missing Alert’ on Twitter

Former Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took a jab at the incumbent Punjab government and posted a satirical ‘missing alert’ on his Twitter account.

The ex-CM took to Twitter to criticize the Hamza Shehbaz-led Punjab government by insinuating that the Punjab govt, which has to present a budget on June 13, does not have a Finance Minister.

Please contact Punjab Assembly if you have any information pic.twitter.com/kX93bqtK8w — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) June 11, 2022

The photo says, “Missing Alert, Designation: Finance minister Punjab, Name: Not decided yet, Missing Since April 2022.”

‘Please contact Punjab Assembly if you have any information,’ he wrote on top of the post.

The photo says, ‘The missing finance minister needs to prepare and present the FY 22-23 budget on 13th June.”

The PTI leader, known for his innocence, has shown his rare humourous side to point to a serious issue in the biggest province of the country with a population of over 1200 million.

The ex-CM has been very active in the last couple of weeks. On May 23, he served legal notice for launching a “defamatory campaign” against him. The notice, filed by Usman Buzdar’s counsel Mubeenuddin Qazi, stated that Awn Chaudhry had made baseless allegations against him in a TV programme.

