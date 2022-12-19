Usman Buzdar reacts to CM Pervaiz Elahi’s criticism

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has rejected the claims made by incumbent provincial chief executive Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, saying that he was “completely satisfied” with the performance of his governance, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking to journalists outside an accountability court in Lahore, the former Punjab CM – while responding to Pervaiz Elahi’s claims – said that criticising him was equivalent to criticising the narrative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In response to a question, Usman Buzdar claimed that the province witnessed a record development during his tenure and every district of the province was provided with a development package.

He added he was “completely satisfied” with the performance of his governance. The PTI leader further said that he did not victimise anyone in his tenure and had always respected his colleagues and would continue to do so.

The former Punjab CM said that they were currently in an allied government and such disagreements often occur in a multi-party alliance. However, Buzdar said, he also has a lot to say but he has never spoken ill about anyone.

Responding to another question, Usman Buzdar said CM Elahi had never favoured him in any way in the past. “Elahi was not the chief minister when I became the tehsil nazim during former president Pervez Musharraf’s era,” he noted.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Pervaiz Elahi – in an exclusive interview with ARY News – blamed Buzdar for poor governance in Punjab and claimed he had neglected Gujrat, the stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). “Buzdar ruined everything in four years, even the Rescue 1122,” he said.

Buzdar’s statement came a day after Elahi, in an exclusive interview with ARY News, had rejected PTI chief Imran Khan’s continuous criticism of former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

