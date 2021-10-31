CM Punjab Usman Buzdar announces minimum support price for sugarcane

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Sunday announced to fix minimum support price for sugarcane in the province at Rs225 per 40 kilograms, ARY NEWS reported.

In a series of messages from his personal Twitter handle, Usman Buzdar said that until 2018, the sugarcane growers used to get Rs 110 to Rs 120 per 40 kilograms as compared to the set price of Rs180 by the government.

“Even this amount is being received by them after months,” he said adding that however, the policies of the incumbent government have ensured timely and due payments during the past three years.

ہم نے شوگر ملوں سے پچھلے ادوار کے اربوں روپے کے بقایا جات بھی کسانوں کو واپس دلوائے فصل کے معاوضے کی “بنک اکاؤنٹ کے ذریعے ادائیگی” کا قانون بھی بروقت اور کٹوتی کے بغیر ادائیگییوں کو یقینی بنائے گا کاشتکاروں کےحقوق کا تحفظ اور ان کی خوشحالی تحریک انصاف حکومت کی اولین ترجیح ہے — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) October 31, 2021



Usman Buzdar said that even the government has recovered the previous dues from the sugar mills and provided them to the farmers. “Payment of the yield through bank accounts will also help in ensuring timely and without deduction payment to the farmers,” he said.

The chief minister said that all these measures were taken as safeguarding the rights of farmers and their progress is the top priority of the incumbent government.

