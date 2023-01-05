Usman Buzdar withdraws bail plea in liquor case

LAHORE: An accountability court (AC) on Thursday disposed of the former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar’s bail plea in a case pertaining to awarding a liquor licence to a hotel by violating the law, ARY News reported.

The former chief minister of Punjab is accused of allegedly receiving Rs50 million in bribes to get a liquor licence issued to a hotel in violation of the law.

As per details, the court disposed of the former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar’s bail plea after the National Accountability Court (NAB) assured to close the inquiry in the liquor licensing case that’s why he withdrew the bail plea, Usman Buzdar’s counsel added.

The investigation officer informed the court that the former chief minister was not wanted by the NAB today and a recommendation has also been sent for closing the NAB inquiry

Read more: USMAN BUZDAR’S INTERIM BAIL EXTENDED IN LIQUOR LICENCE CASE



Earlier, an accountability court extended interim bail of former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in a case pertaining to awarding a liquor licence to a hotel by violating the law.

It may be noted that PTI leader Sardar Usman Buzdar had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the liquor licence case.

Buzdar was quizzed by a combined investigation team of the bureau for about one hour and forty minutes. He was later handed a 12-page questionnaire to furnish replies to along with complete details of the case.

The NAB has accused CM Punjab Usman Buzdar had issued a liquor licence to a private hotel, which is the right of DG Excise.

Comments