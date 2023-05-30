Usman Buzdar’s family to be placed on ECL

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to place the names of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s family on the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog will place the PTI leader Usman Buzdar’s family on the exit control list (ECL).

The anti-graft watchdog is currently probing into the assets beyond income case against former Punjab CM Buzdar.

Sources added that the NAB’s provincial chapter contacted the headquarters for the placement of Buzdar’s family members on ECL. The bureau had also written a letter to the headquarters for the placement of the former chief minister’s family members on the no-fly list.

READ: NAB summons ex-Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in corruption probe



It was learnt that the interior ministry will be contacted to place Buzdar’s family on ECL.

Usman Buzdar is accused of constructing an ‘illegal’ bus stand on the government’s land in Muzaffargarh.

Usman Buzdar had been summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) multiple times for the probe and was asked to submit answers to a 30-point questionnaire but he skipped the summons of the graft-buster body.

Earlier in the month, an anti-corruption court dismissed interim bail granted to former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar over a no-show. The interim bail was scrapped by an anti-corruption judge as the former chief minister did not show up before the court.