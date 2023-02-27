Usman Buzdar’s interim bail extended till March 7

LAHORE: An accountability court (AC) has extended the interim bail of former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the court ordered the former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to become part of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation.

The accountability court scolded the NAB prosecutor for not providing an inquiry copy to Buzdar and said that the accused should know what he is accused for.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that a written answer was sent to the former CM Punjab Buzdar but he did not become part of the investigation.

The court told Usman Buzdar to become part of the investigation today but the PTI leader urged the court to extend his bail for 10 days as he had to attend a wedding in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The judge remarked that don’t make excuses. At this, Buzdar said that attending a wedding is not an excuse.

The court told the former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar if he did not become part of the NAB investigation then the court will not provide him relief.

Furthermore, the accountability court extended Usman Buzdar’s interim bail till March 7.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar again in an inquiry into “assets beyond known sources of income”.

The anti-graft body has directed the PTI leader to appear in person at its Lahore office at 11 am on February 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB Executive Board approved the recommendation of NAB Lahore to launch an investigation against Buzdar in assets beyond the means.

