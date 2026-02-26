LHC orders removal of PTI Leader Usman Dar’s name from ECL

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ordered the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar from the Exit Control List (ECL), ruling that restrictions on travel must be justified with valid legal reasons, ARY News reported.

The court directed Usman Dar to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million and instructed that he must participate in the ongoing proceedings in the subordinate court.

The court observed that Dar must not misuse the relief granted by the court. It further stated that if the concession is misused, the relevant authorities would have the right to initiate action again and could place his name back on the ECL after fulfilling the required legal procedures.

The bench formally approved the petition challenging the inclusion of Usman Dar’s name on the ECL, declaring that merely having a case pending cannot be considered sufficient grounds to restrict a citizen’s right to travel.

The court emphasized that freedom of movement is a fundamental constitutional right, and imposing travel restrictions without proper justification is unconstitutional.

It also ruled that the government’s authority is not absolute, and clear reasons must be provided before placing an individual’s name on the ECL.

The court further noted that including a person’s name on the ECL without prior notice and an opportunity for hearing is illegal, reinforcing the importance of due process in such matters.

The federal government, on December 06, 2025, put scores of important Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The formal approval was given for placing the names of 139 PTI leaders on the No-Fly list.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of the May 9 riots to put the key leaders of PTI on the ECL. The Federal Ministry of Interior has included 139 names of PTI leaders in the list.

PTI’s Founding Chairman, Imran Khan, Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former opposition leader Umar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry, and former leader of the opposition in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, were among those whose names have been placed on the ECL.

Besides that, former KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi and Usman Dar were also put on the No-fly list.

Several PTI women leaders had also been put on the ECL, including Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Musarat Cheema, and Kanwal Shauzab.

Moreover, the main ally of the PTI, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed, and his nephew Rashid Shafiq were also placed on the ECL, along with Tahir Sadiq.

Former provincial law minister Raja Basharat and Wasiq Qayoum, among others, were also placed on the ECL.

The Punjab Home Ministry recommended the action and forwarded the list to the federal government. The ECL committee has since sent the recommendation for approval to the federal government.