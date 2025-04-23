web analytics
WATCH: Usman Khan 'runs away' from Ubaid to avoid getting struck

Multan Sultans wicketkeeping batter Usman Khan left fans in splits with his hilarious gesture towards his teammate Ubaid Shah during their PSL 10 game against Islamabad United.

The incident happened in the third over of United’s innings, bowled by the young pacer.

The right-arm pacer bowled a short-pitched delivery, which Sahibzada Farhan edged towards Usman Khan behind the wickets.

The Multan Sultans’ wicketkeeper made no mistake and easily grabbed the catch as they appealed for a caught-behind.

As soon as the on-field umpire gave Sahibzada Farhan out, Usman Khan jokingly began running away from Ubaid Shah while asking him to stay away.

However, they were later seen sharing a high five and hugging during the team huddle.

 

Khan’s hilarious act was an apparent jibe at his teammate, who accidentally struck him on the head during a wicket celebration in their previous PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars.

Excited from taking a crucial wicket, a jubilant Ubaid Shah leapt in celebration but unintentionally ended up hitting Usman Khan on the head with the palm of his hand.

The wicketkeeper, who was wearing just a hat, appeared briefly stunned but continued playing after a quick medical check.

Multan Sultans finally opened their account in PSL 10 by defeating Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs in the 12th match of the tournament.

They are facing Islamabad United in their fifth game at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, the side set a 169-run target for the defending champions after Usman Khan scored a 40-ball 61, with the help of four fours and four sixes.

