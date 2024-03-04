Usman Khan: Multan Sultans batter flies to UAE

Multan Sultans issued a statement regarding its star batter Usman Khan withdrawing from the team’s upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture clash against Peshawar Zalmi.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Multan Sultans are due to take on Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 on March 5 aty the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The star batter will not be part of the game as he is leaving for the United Arab Emirates.

A report by a local news channel quoted Multan Sultans stating that he would miss the game due to personal reasons. The batter will join the team ahead of their clash against Islamabad United on March 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Multan Sultans (@multansultans)

It is pertinent to mention that Usman Khan represented Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. He was picked by Multan Sultans for PSL 2023 and retained by the franchise for the 2024 edition.

The right-handed batter has been impressive in all the matches he played. In three games, he amassed 216 runs at an average of 108 with a strike rate of 178.51.

His best performance came against Karachi Kings where he struck an unbeaten 106 off 59 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Related – Watch: Multan Sultans batter Usman Khan’s brilliant performance in PSL