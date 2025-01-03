Why did Usman Khawaja wear black armband in Test against India?

SYDNEY: Australian opener Usman Khawaja donned a black armband on the opening day of the fifth Test against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Usman Khawaja made this gesture in remembrance of Melissa, the wife of his friend and former South African cricket star Ashwell Prince, who died of cancer recently.

The former South African batter announced the news on Instagram with a video and a caption honoring his late wife.

“It was extremely difficult to have to see you endure as much pain as you did in the last few months of your life. But we choose to remember you in the way that we knew you. A gem, one of the rare types who touched people’s hearts in a special way wherever you went,” Ashwell Prince wrote.

“We miss you mama and can hardly believe that you’re gone. But you have made an imprint in all of our hearts that can never be erased. Happy New Year my love. Rest in Peace up there, your boys will always love you!”

Ashwell Prince represented South Africa in 66 Test matches and 52 One Day Internationals (ODIs) between 2002 and 2011.

After India was dismissed for 185 in their first innings, Usman Khawaja stepped out to bat in the last session of the first day. But his stay did not last for long as he was dismissed after scoring two runs off nine balls and was dismissed by Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah.