Usman Khawaja to auction pro-Palestine shoes for children of Gaza

Australia’s left-handed opener Usman Khawaja on Monday, announced to put his ‘All lives are equal’ and ‘Freedom is a human right’ shoes on auction to support the oppressed children in Gaza.

Taking to Instagram, Khawaja announced that he was putting his shoes on auction, due to end on February 12, with the proceeds to be donated to ‘Unicef Children of Gaza’ appeal.

“Hey everyone. Want to announce I’m auctioning off my shoes! It ends 12th February,” wrote the left-handed batter.

“It ends 12th February. All proceeds will go to ‘Unicef Children of Gaza’ appeal.

“The kids need your help now more [than] ever and as always thank you for your support and generosity. All you guys have been amazing.”

Notably, Usman Khawaja is one of the most vocal cricketers about the ongoing mass killing in Palestine.

Usman Khawaja wanted to sport shoes with the hand-written slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” during the first Test of the three-match series against Pakistan at Perth.

But Pakistan-origin Khawaja, who is Muslim, was told that it disobeyed the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race.

As a result, Cricket Australia (CA) intervened and expressed its hope that Khawaja would uphold the rules.

He then covered the slogans with a semi-transparent tape but the slogans written on the shoes were partially visible — only in close-up — in the colour of the Palestinian flag.

Later, Khawaja donned a black armband to show solidarity with Palestine.

But the opener was still reprimanded by the ICC for staging a muted protest against the ongoing war in Palestine.