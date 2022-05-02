Cricketer Usman Khwaja announces birth of his second child ‘Ayla’

Australian cricketer Usman Khwaja and his wife Rachel have announced the birth of their second daughter.

They have named her Ayla Fozia Mishel.

Usman took to Instagram to share the news and also shared a picture of the newborn baby.

The 35-year-old cricketer wrote, ‘Ayla (eye-lah) Fozia Mishel Khawaja was born on the 28th of April at 3.25kgs. Mum MashaAllah was great as always.’

His wife Rachel also wrote on Instagram: ‘Can’t believe we now have two beautiful daughters, feeling unbelievably blessed and deep in that newborn love bubble at the moment.’

Usman added, ‘In the words of the great DJ Khaled. Another one!!! #alhamdulillah #family #doubletrouble.’

The couple had their first child in 2020, Aisha Rahil Khwaja was born on July 21.

Rachel said, ‘Uzzy and I are so unbelievably in love with our little girl.’

‘There is nothing that can prepare you for that moment when you first meet your baby, it’s one that we will cherish forever,’ she added.

Usman Khwaja and Rachel had gotten married in April 2018, they got engaged in July 2016.

