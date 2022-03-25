Usman Mirza, 4 others get life term in Islamabad couple assault case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Friday sentenced key accused Usman Mirza and four others to life imprisonment in the Islamabad couple assault case.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced the verdict. The other accused awarded life term included Ataur Rehman, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Mohib Bangash and Farhan Shaheen.

The judge acquitted two co-accused named Umar Bilal and Rehan for want of evidence.

A harrowing video of Usman Mirza sexually harassing and torturing a couple in an Islamabad neighbourhood went viral on social media in July last year, igniting widespread outrage online with a hashtag calling for his arrest began trending on Twitter.

An FIR was registered against the primary accused, Usman Mirza, and co-accused Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan, Umar Bilal Marwat, Mohib Bangash and Farhan Shaheen.

On Jan 11, the female victim in the Islamabad couple assault case retracted her statement and told the trial court that she didn’t want to pursue the case.

The woman appeared before the court and refused to identify the suspects. During cross-examination, she told the judge that she did not know any of the accused and did not want to pursue the case.

The government later announced to pursue the case itself in court.

