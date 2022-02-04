PSL7: Pacer Usman Shinwari included in Karachi Kings squad

KARACHI: Left-armer Usman Shinwari has been activated from the reserve pool of players for the Karachi Kings and will be available for selection in Kings’ match tonight against Peshawar Zalmi which will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Kings requested the HBL PSL Player Management for the replacement and the request has been approved by the event technical committee today.

Kings pacers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of the HBL PSL 7 due to back and shoulder injuries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karachi Kings (@karachikingsary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karachi Kings (@karachikingsary)

The franchise earlier confirmed that star pacer Mohammad Amir, who was nursing a side strain for the past week or so, has aggravated his back injury during the rehabilitation process and will no longer be available to participate in the remainder of the season.

Ilyas suffered a severe shoulder injury, but came back despite it after receiving treatment to bowl two overs in the Kings’ last match.

“MRIs have confirmed the worst and he has been advised rest for the next six weeks and shall be leaving for his home in Peshawar tomorrow evening. The whole Karachi Kings family appreciates his service and selflessness that embodies the spirit of family and effort this team stands for and wishes Ilyas a speedy recovery back to his fighting best,” Karachi Kings said in a statement.

Comments