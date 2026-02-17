Usman Tariq defends out-of-form Babar, Shaheen

Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq has thrown his support behind senior stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia, scheduled to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday.

The reassurance comes in the wake of Pakistan’s disappointing defeat to India, a result that drew heavy criticism towards the team’s senior players.

Babar managed just five runs in the high-pressure clash, while Shaheen conceded 31 runs in his two overs, leaving fans and analysts questioning their form.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Usman Tariq highlighted the immense contributions of the experienced duo and urged patience, stressing that ups and downs are part of the sport.

He expressed confidence that the team would bounce back strongly in the upcoming fixture.

“Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi have won many matches for us. Winning and losing are part of the game. Going forward, you will see us play well,” Tariq said.

The spinner also shed light on the team’s internal review process following setbacks, noting that the focus remains on identifying mistakes and ensuring they are not repeated.

According to him, learning from defeat is essential for consistent performance at the highest level.

“After every match, discussions revolve around what went wrong. If one match doesn’t go well, that’s part of the game,” he added.

Tariq emphasised that the squad has actively worked on correcting errors and improving execution, insisting that unresolved mistakes, not defeats, create long-term problems.

He also addressed the mental side of the game, pointing out the importance of handling pressure in crucial matches.

“Feeling pressure is normal. Controlling it is part of the job, and we have worked on that. Right now, I don’t feel the team is under pressure,” he concluded.

Pakistan currently sit third in Group A with two wins and one defeat, holding a net run rate of -0.403.

A victory against Namibia would take them to the Super Eight stage with six points and a second-place finish in their group, only behind India.