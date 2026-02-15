Kamran Akmal reacts to Indian players video preparing for Usman Tariq

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has reacted to a viral video showing Indian players practising specifically to counter the bowling of Usman Tariq, saying such preparation reflects the threat he poses.

Speaking on Har Lamha Purjosh, Kamran Akmal said preparation is a fundamental part of elite cricket and should always be carried out at the highest level.

He recalled that similar attention had been paid in the past when Irfan Khan was part of Pakistan’s squad, noting that Indian players closely analysed him as well. Akmal added that even Virat Kohli had once studied Irfan’s bowling action and commented on the pace he generated.

Akmal said Indian players are now doing everything possible to work out how Usman Tariq can be played, describing it as clear evidence of the concern his bowling has created.

He further remarked that if Pakistan and India played regular bilateral series, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav would not need to arrange special practice sessions to prepare his players specifically for Usman Tariq’s bowling.

It is to be noted that the Indian players begun specific preparations to face Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq during practice sessions.

The International Cricket Council shared a video showing Indian batters practising against bowling actions designed to replicate Usman Tariq.

The footage shows bowlers approaching the crease and pausing before delivering the ball, closely mimicking Usman Tariq’s action.