Quetta Gladiators’ Usman Tariq clears bowling action

Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq, who was reported for a suspect bowling action in the PSL 10, has cleared his bowling assessment.

The spinner underwent testing at the PCB-accredited biomechanics lab in Lahore, as per a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The right-arm spinner’s bowling action was reported during the side’s clash against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 13.

However, Usman Tariq was allowed to bowl in the PSL 10, as the PCB rules state. “If he is reported again, he will be suspended from bowling and will need to obtain clearance from an ICC accredited lab before he can resume bowling”, the statement added.

Following the development, the Quetta Gladiators management requested the PCB to allow the bowler to undergo testing.

The Quetta Gladiators’ spinner has now cleared his bowling action and will continue to bowl in the PSL 10.

It is worth noting here that Gladiators are at the top of points table, with 11 points and have qualified for the playoffs.

They are currently playing against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in their ninth game of the tournament.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.