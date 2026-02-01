Usman Tariq: The Science Behind the Mystery Spinner’s Totally Legal Action

Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq has officially cemented his status as a legal “X-factor” for the national side, having successfully cleared rigorous biomechanical testing twice in the last two years. Most recently, on May 7, 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Tariq passed a formal assessment at the accredited biomechanics lab in Lahore.

The testing was triggered after Tariq was reported for a suspect action during a high-stakes PSL 10 match between the Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. Despite the visual “chucking” concerns raised by on-field umpires, laboratory results proved that his elbow extension remains within the ICC’s legal limit of 15 degrees. This followed a similar clearance in 2024 (PSL 9), reinforcing that his unique delivery is a product of anatomy rather than illegal mechanics.

Cameron Green’s Gesture Ignites Fresh Row

The legality of Tariq’s action returned to the global headlines today during the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium. After being deceived and dismissed by a Tariq delivery, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was seen making a blatant “throwing” gesture as he walked back to the dugout. Green’s visible frustration and subsequent mimicking of Tariq’s arm movement sparked an immediate firestorm on social media.

While the Australian camp appeared livid, Usman Tariq has remained steadfast in his defense. The spinner has previously explained that he possesses a unique biological condition—often described as having “two corners” on his elbow—which prevents his arm from fully straightening and creates a visual illusion of chucking.

The “Batta” Debate vs. Scientific Proof

Despite the “chucking” allegations—often referred to as “batta” in local slang—the PCB’s scientific validation has allowed Usman Tariqto continue his meteoric rise.

The Record: Usman Tariq has already notched a T20I hat-trick against Zimbabwe (November 2025) and remains a key part of Pakistan’s 2026 T20 World Cup plans.

Expert Opinion: Former players like Ramiz Raja have urged batters to “deal with it,” noting that once a bowler is cleared by an ICC-accredited lab, the debate over their legality should be considered closed.