Pakistan’s Usman Wazeer knocks out Indian opponent in first-round

BANGKOK: Pakistani star boxer Usman Wazeer knocked out Indian opponent S. Eswaran in the first round of the nail biting clash, ARY News reported.

Usman, extending his unbeaten streak to 16-0, was too hot to handle for India’s Eswaran as he took just one minute and 41 seconds to deliver a TKO in the first round of their international ranking fight held at World Siam Stadium.

Usman, also known as ‘Asian Boy’, stepped into the ring with an unbeaten record of winning 15 matches in his career.

The Gilgit-Baltistan-born boxer floored Eswaran twice during the opening round, forcing the referee to step in and call an early end to the contest.

This marked Usman’s 16th victory, extending his unbeaten record in professional boxing.

Before the match, Usman Wazeer stated his intention to dedicate the victory to Pakistan and urged his fellow countrymen to pray for him.

“Just like before, I will dedicate this win in the international ranking fight to Pakistan. I request the entire nation to pray for my victory,” said Usman Wazeer.

Also read: Usman Wazeer successfully defends WBO Youth World title

The event in Thailand featured 15 fights in total, with Wazeer’s bout listed as No. 13.

Usman Wazeer previously knocked out India opponent Thehlak Selvam in the first round of the highly anticipated bout at the World Youth Boxing Championship held in September 2024. Wazeer delivered a technical knockout (TKO) in just one minute and five seconds.

Additionally, Usman Wazeer has won several prestigious titles in his budding career, including the World Youth Title, the Asian Title, and the Middle East Title.