Woman’s theatrics lead to power outage, impacting hundreds

UTAH: A dramatic incident left more than 800 homes with a power outage after a woman climbed a high-voltage transformer near Gladiola Street and Decade Drive.

The event caused widespread power disruptions and sparked safety concerns among residents, US media outlets reported.

Eyewitnesses described a shocking scene as the woman stood atop large industrial equipment, gripping a tall cylindrical insulator surrounded by live high-voltage wires.

In a dangerous position, she held on to the structure with her legs and one arm, her body swinging horizontally. Emergency responders, including police and utility workers, quickly arrived and monitored the situation from a utility lift.

The situation escalated when the Utah woman began kicking at police officers who approached her using cherry pickers. She then attempted to climb a wire like a vine, raising serious concerns about her safety.

An officer warned her to get into the cherry picker, threatening to use force if she did not comply. When she refused, the officer used a non-lethal weapon to subdue her, causing her to collapse in pain.

Eyewitness Kent expressed relief once the woman was safely brought down, stating, “We were worried about her… It was a relief when she was finally taken down safely.” He also noted that the woman was shouting about how the world was no longer safe for her or future children, indicating a possible mental health crisis.

The woman, though visibly in pain, was conscious as she was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. The incident has left the community feeling shocked and unsettled, with power still out for hundreds of homes. Authorities are yet to determine the reason behind her actions, and an investigation is currently underway.

Residents took to social media to express their shock and concern. One local wrote, “I can’t believe what I just witnessed. I hope she gets the help she needs.”

The power outage continues to impact the area, with utility teams working to restore electricity. The investigation into the woman’s background and the circumstances leading up to the incident is ongoing.