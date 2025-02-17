Utility Store worker takes own life after sudden termination

ABBOTTABAD: A daily-wage staffer at a Utility Store in Abbottabad committed suicide after being abruptly fired from his position, ARY News reported citing police.

Junaid Qureshi, a 13-year veteran of the Utility Store, took his own life after receiving the news, the police said.

The federal government had issued letters terminating the services of Utility Store workers on daily wages. The letters instructed the employees to vacate their positions immediately.

The decision affected approximately 3,000 daily-wage workers across the country. In response, workers’ unions announced nationwide protests.

Representatives from labour alliances maintained that if the terminated workers are not reinstated and the closed Utility Stores reopened, protests will be held in front of press clubs across the country.

“Sit-ins are also expected to be held in Islamabad until our demands are met,” said the representatives.

Following the discontinuation of subsidy by the federal government of Pakistan, as many as 446 utility stores have been shut down nationwide. According to sources, the closures have targeted loss-making utility stores, particularly in rural areas.

Earlier the sources said the plan to close 500 more stores was also on the cards last year. They added the stores which had low revenue and high losses were closed.

Most of the affected outlets heavily reliant on government subsidies are from rural areas.

The federal government had already ended subsidies on essential items such as sugar, flour, and cooking oil in August 2024.

Previously, the government had provided subsidies on five basic commodities, which were seen as lifelines and blessings for low-income households.

However, financial challenges have prompted this restructuring, focusing on curbing losses rather than workforce downsising. The objective was to stabilize the financials while preserving jobs and maintaining productivity.