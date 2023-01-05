Utility Stores abolish OTP system; only CNIC required for subsidies

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the difficulties and problems faced by the consumers, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) temporarily abolished one-time password (OTP) system used to avail targeted subsidies on basic food items, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the USC administration abolished one-time password (OTP) system temporarily following a technical fault in the network.

Now, consumers can avail targeted subsidies on basic food items at utility stores by displaying original Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) at the counter.

“The OTP system was abolished keeping in view of the difficulties faced by the consumers,” the USC said.

Earlier, the corporation asked its all customers to SMS their CNIC numbers from their mobile phones to 5566 and they will receive a one-time password after which they can purchase items at subsidised rates.

Earlier, the government-run utility store corporation (USC) jacked up the prices of sugar, flour and ghee and other food items.

According to the notification issued, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) increased the price of sugar by Rs19 per kg, ghee by Rs75 per kg, and a 20-kg bag of flour by Rs496.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had announced to provision of targeted subsidies on basic food items through Utility Stores Corporation. These items included flour, sugar, ghee, rice, and pulses.

Consumers enrolled in the Benazir Income support Program were elagible to get the food items at subsidized rates from the Utility Stores outlets.

