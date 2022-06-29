Utility stores across Pakistan to remain close for two days

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores across Pakistan will remain shut for two days and the citizens will be able to purchase products at subsidized rates from the stores from July 01, ARY NEWS reported.

The shutdown came owing to the closing of the financial year of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC). The citizens would not be able to get items on subsidized rates for two days, however, the purchasing would resume from July 01.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Utility Stores Corporation recently announced to further increase the prices of pulses and other food items across all utility stores of the country.

According to a notification, the price of ‘Dal Chana’ has been increased by Rs28 to Rs190, while price of ‘Daal Masoor’ has been jacked up by Rs55 to Rs270 per kilo.

Similarly, prices of ‘White Chana’ increased by Rs87 per kilogram to Rs 300 per kg, as per the notification.

The federal government also hiked flour prices at the stores with a 10-kilogram bag witnessing an increase by Rs90, however, it was forced to reverse the increase later.

