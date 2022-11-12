Ghee prices slashed at Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores have reduced ghee prices by Rs 8 per kilogram across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the utility stores corporation (USC) has announced to decrease in ghee prices by Rs8, taking the per kilogram price of category one branded ghee pack from Rs 520 to Rs 512.

Similarly, the 5kg pack of ghee has been decreased by Rs 45. It will now sell at Rs2580. Earlier it was available for Rs2625 in the utility stores.

The notification will be implemented with immediate effect across all the utility stores in Pakistan.

Read more: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF ORDERS PROVISION OF FLOUR, GHEE, COOKING OIL, SUGAR AT LOWER RATES

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided in principle to provide flour, ghee, cooking oil, pulses, rice and sugar at a low price to the poor segment of society in the next financial year 2022-23.

Chairing a high-level meeting on utility stores in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the poor segment of society is in dire need of relief at this time, and the government will take all measures in this regard.

He also approved the expansion of utility stores network in Karachi.

The premier asked the authorities concerned to present a comprehensive plan to increase the number of utility stores in Karachi.

Comments