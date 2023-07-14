Utility Stores Corporation faces rice, flour shortage

ISLAMABAD: After sugar, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is facing a shortage of rice, pulses and flour, ARY News reported on Friday.

Utility Stores Corporation is facing a shortage of essential edible items due to the non-issuance of tender for fresh stock. Rice and pulses of different types are not available at USC.

Due to the end of rice, pulses, sugar and flour stock, the masses are compelled to buy these items from the open market at higher rates.

Per kg rice are available between Rs360 to 420 in the open market as compared to Rs260/ kg at the Utility Stores.

The 10kg flour bag was available at Rs650 at the Utility Stores, but the same is being sold at Rs1,400 in the open market.

The rates of pulses, cooking oil and ghee are also high in the open market as compared to the Utility Stores Corporation.