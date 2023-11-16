Utility Stores Corporation fixes Rs32000 as minimum wage

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation on Thursday fixed Rs32,000 monthly minimum salary for daily wage workers, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued, the minimum salary of employees workers on daily wages has been fixed at Rs32000 with effect from July 2023.

The notification further said that the pending dues of the employees will be cleared in four equal monthly installments.

Read more: 15pc salary raise for Utility Stores Corporation workers announced

Earlier, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) increased the prices of various items at its stores across the country.

According to a notification, prices of branded tea, milk, tea whitener, spices, honey and other items have been increased by the government. The price of 90 grams of branded tea has increased by Rs400, taking the official prices from Rs905 to Rs1305.