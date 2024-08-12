Utility Stores Corporation ‘procures’ 15,000MT sugar

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) procured 15,000 metric tonnes of sugar at Rs136/kg, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said the Utility Stores Corporation procured the 15,000 metric tonnes of sugar under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package.

They further said after adding the expenses, the sugar will cost Rs151 to USC.

The price of per kg sugar is fixed at Rs114 for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) consumers, while the same is being sold at Rs160 per kg to the general public.

Sale begins

The sale of sugar resumed at Utility Stores Corporation under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package across Pakistan.

The supply was halted in the wake of the newly imposed Federal Excise Duty (FED) of Rs 15 per kilogram of sugar.

The sale of sugar at Utility Stores in Islamabad has resumed, the sources privy to the development said, and added, that supply will resume to USC across the country in a day or two.

It was learnt that the corporation had sought clarification from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the new tax on sugar.

To which, the FBR clarified that FED is not applicable to the sale of the commodity at the USC.