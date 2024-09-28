Utility stores cut prices of 170 items

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation has slashed the prices of more than 170 essential items effective from September 28.

As per the details, the spokesperson of Utility Stores said that the prices of more than 170 items have been reduced by Rs 10 to Rs 190.

He said that this decision has been taken amid the trend of reduction in inflation rate.

The spokesman said that the reduction in the prices of tea, various spices and other essential items will be applied from today, September 28.

He reminded that earlier the prices of more than 800 essential items have been reduced at utility stores.

Additionally, there are no conditions for shopping at utility stores, as all citizens across the country can shop there.