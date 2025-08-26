Utility Stores: ECC to ‘okay’ package for employees today – Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A special financial package for employees of the Utility Stores Corporation is expected to be approved today (Tuesday) by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the Ministry of Industries is prepared to present the proposal to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in today’s meeting for approval.

Sources indicate that the ministry has requested a Rs27 billion package for Utility Stores employees. The summary will likely be tabled during today’s ECC meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The ECC is set to deliberate on a four-point agenda during the meeting. Key items include:

1. Approval of a Rs11 billion technical supplementary grant for the state-run television broadcaster.

2. Review of the summary for refinery upgrades under the Pakistan Oil Refining Policy 2023.

Read more: Utility stores shut down across Pakistan

3. Discussion on tariff-related matters concerning the White Pipeline project from Thallian to Taru Jabba.

4. Consideration of a proposal to provide relief in the Captive Transition Levy for electricity consumers.

In July, the federal government formally shut down all utility stores across the country following the approval from Prime Minister (PM) Shhebaz Sharif and Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Industries and Production, all sorts of sales and purchase have been closed on utility stores.

The federal government had set 31st July, 2025 as the official deadline to close down the stores. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting held on 28th June on the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.