Utility Stores: Ghee, Oil prices jacked up by Rs15 per kg

ISLAMABAD: Before commencement of the Holy month of Razaman, the federal government on Thursday has approved a significant increase in the prices of cooking oil and ghee, being sold at the country’s utility stores, ARY News reported.

A notification regarding the increase in prices has also been issued with immediate effect.

As per details, the prices of the various brands of cooking oil and ghee have been increased by up to Rs15 per kg.

Earlier this week, the ECC after discussion also approved Ramzan relief package 2022 for 19 essential items to be sold at subsidized rates at Utility stores with a total subsidy of Rs8.2 billion.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet allowed regulatory cover to barter trade arrangements with Afghanistan and Iran.

The approval was given in the ECC meeting chaired by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin here in Islamabad on Thursday.

