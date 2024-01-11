Utility Stores to ‘procure’ 70,000 tonnes of sugar before Ramzan Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) decided to ‘procure’ 70,000 tonnes of sugar before the commencement of the Holy month of Ramzan Sharif, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the bids have been invited from the interested persons until January 30. The bids for the tender of the provision of sugar will be opened on the same day.

The Utility Stores Corporation currently has sugar stock for a month, the 70,000 tonnes of sugar is being procured to ensure the availability of the commodity during the Ramzan Sharif month.

Earlier in the month of November, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) procured 40,000 metric tonnes of sugar at Rs124.90/kg.

Sources privy to the development said the Utility Stores Corporation procured the 40,000 metric tonnes of sugar as per the tender issued last month.

The sugar was procured at Rs10.37/kg cheaper rate as compared to the last tender issued by the corporation, the sources said, and after adding the expenses the sugar will cost Rs138 to them.