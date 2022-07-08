Utility stores to remain open on Eid-ul-Azha

The federal government has decided to keep utility stores open on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, ARY News reported.

According to details, utility stores across the country would remain open on the three days of Eid-ul-Azha. The step has been taken to provide relief to the poor class amid the eid festivities, a spokesperson said.

They added that officials would ensure the supply of all essential items at stores. People would not face any difficulty in purchasing essential items at subsidised rates.

Moreover, on June 28, the federal government on Sunday announced to abolish the need to submit a copy of your CNIC to shop at a utility store.

According to details, the one-time password system has also been discontinued to shop at utility stores. The shoppers do not have to submit a copy of the CNIC to shop at any utility store from now on.

The shoppers will only have to show their original CNIC at the counter to buy subsidized items at the utility store. Shoppers will receive a confirmation message on a mobile number registered under their name.

