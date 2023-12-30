Utility Stores to remain open tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Saturday that all USC outlets across the country will remain open on Sunday (tomorrow) for the “convenience of the public”.

According to the USC spokesperson, consumers will have the opportunity to shop at USC outlets even on tomorrow’s holiday, marking the last Sunday of the year.

Furthermore, the spokesperson mentioned that the stores will be closed on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Earlier in Dec, Utility Store Corporation (USC) reduced the Ghee and cooking oil prices of well-known brands across the country.

The spokesman said that the price of ghee of well-known brands had been reduced by 17 rupees per kg, While the prices of cooking oil have been reduced from Rs.37 per liter to Rs.48 per liter, said a press release issued here.

Ghee will be available at Rs 482 per kg instead of Rs 499, while cooking oil will be available at Rs 470 to Rs 422 per liter and other branded cooking oil will be available at Rs 518 per liter instead of Rs 555.