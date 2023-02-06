Uzair Baloch case: ATC issues notice to JIT head

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has issued notice to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head SSP Fida Hussain Janwari in the case against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, ARY News reported on Monday.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) heard the explosive material and attempt murder case against Uzair Baloch today. The prosecution requested the ATC to summon the JIT head Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Fida Hussain Janwari as a witness in the case.

The court accepted the prosecution’s request and issued notice to the SSP Janwari. The senior police officer was directed to appear in the next hearing along with a report.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till February 14.

In January, Baloch and co-accused Zakir Dada had been acquitted by the ATC in Karachi due to lack of evidence.

Uzair Baloch and co-accused Zakir dada were accused of attacking the policemen with the intention to kill during an operation against criminals in Lyari.

The prosecution had failed to provide evidence against Baloch which led the court to decide on his acquittal.

Uzair Baloch had also secured bail in two more cases over “lack of evidence” against him in December 2022.

Baloch – the chief of the proscribed Peoples Aman Committee (PAC) – was exonerated of the charges of attempting to commit murder and planting explosive materials.

