Uzair Baloch case: ATC issues show cause to Investigation Officer

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday issued a show cause notice to Investigation Officer (IO) in the case against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, a contempt notice was issued by the ATC to the investigation officer responsible for presenting an unsatisfactory report regarding the weapon smuggling case against Uzair Baloch.

READ: Uzair Baloch case: ATC issues notice to JIT head

The court proceeded to issue bailable warrants for key witnesses, aimed to secure their presence during the legal proceedings and ordered the investigation officer to present witnesses in the next hearing.

The jail officials present Lyari gangwar leader Uzair before the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC). The court extended the hearing until August 08.

Earlier to this, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) acquitted Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and co-accused Zakir Dada due to lack of evidence.

Uzair and co-accused Zakir dada were accused of attacking the policemen with the intention to kill during an operation against criminals in Lyari.

As per the details, the prosecution failed to provide evidence against Baloch which led the court to decide on his acquittal.