Uzair Baloch: Lyari kingpin acquitted in another high-profile case

KARACHI: Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch has been acquitted by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in one more high-profile case of attack police stations in Karachi over lack of evidence, ARY News reported on Monday.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has acquitted Baloch in another case after the prosecution failed to present evidence against his involvement in the armed attacks on Chakiwara and Kalakot police stations.

During today’s hearing, the notorious gang war kingpin, Zubair Baloch and Zakir Dada have been produced before the court.

The prosecution failed to produce evidence against the accused once again. Due to the lack of evidence, the ATC issued orders to acquit all accused.

The investigation officer (IO) told the court that the nominated persons in the high-profile case had launched an armed attack on the police stations in 2013 following the instructions of Uzair Baloch.

Uzair Baloch, a main character of the gang war in Lyari and some other parts of Karachi, facing dozens of cases of crimes, has been acquitted in several cases by the court, mostly owing to the failure of the prosecution to bring effective evidence.

It may be noted here 64 cases have been filed against the Lyari kingpin, whereas, he was so far acquitted in 18 cases.

Earlier in February, the ATC had acquitted Lyari Gang War kingpin Uzair Baloch in a murder case. Uzair Baloch was charged with murdering a citizen during a police operation in Lyari.

ATC acquitted the accused due to a lack of evidence against him. “The prosecution has failed to prove charges against the accused,” the judge observed.

Defence counsel Abid Zaman had called the charges levelled against him as false and claimed that his client have nothing to do with the rocket attack.

In January, An anti-terrorism court had acquitted Uzair Baloch and MQM’s Shaikh Sher Mohammad Sheroo in a 2013 case pertaining to the kidnapping and murder of two Rangers personnel.

