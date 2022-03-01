Uzair Baloch, others produced before ATC in Arshad Pappu murder case

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday heard Arshad Pappu murder case, ARY News reported.

The jail officials produced Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, Zubair Baloch and Zakir in the court.

A petition has been filed for providing medical treatment facility to accused Zakir.

The court ordered the jail superintendent to submit report in the next hearing of the case over medical facility to the accused.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until March 12.

The ATC had framed charges in December 2013 against six accused including then PPP MNA from Lyari Shahjahan Baloch, in Arshad Pappu murder case.

Arshad Pappu, his brother and an associate were killed in March 2013 allegedly by chief of the proscribed Peoples Amn Committee Uzair Jan Baloch, and his accomplices.

Arshad Pappu, a gangster of Lyari, was booked in scores of cases, including murder, abduction and other heinour offences at different police stations in the city.

