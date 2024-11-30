Uzair Baloch, others seek acquittal in Arshad Pappu murder case

KARACHI: Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, his brother Zubair Baloch and others filed petitions in an anti-terrorism court hearing, seeking their acquittal in murder case of rival gangster Arshad Pappu.

ATC judge expressed resentment over absence of former investigation officer of the case and DSP Baghdadi Abid Ansari and summoned him in the next hearing of the case.

The court ordered concerned SSP to produce the former IO of the case in the next hearing.

“No evidence exists against Uzair Baloch and other accused in the murder case,” defence lawyer Abid Zaman argued before the court. He pleaded for acquittal of Uzair and other accused in the case.

The court invited arguments of lawyers over acquittal petitions of accused Uzair, Zubair Baloch, Akram Baloch and Zakir Baloch.

Earlier, jail officials produce Uzair Baloch and his brother Zubair in the court.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until December 07.

Arshad Pappu along and his two accomplices Yasir Arafat and Shera Pathan were killed in year 2013, police said in its chargesheet.

Uzair Baloch and his brother Zubair Baloch have been in jail in the case, while former MNA Shahjahan Baloch, Zakir Baloch, Akram Baloch and Yousuf Baloch have been on bail in the murder case registered at Kalakot police station in Lyari.