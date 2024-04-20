Uzair Baloch’s aide, others nabbed in targeted operation

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested a Lyari gangster and a brother-in-law of a Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in a targeted operation in Purana Golimar area on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South said that the suspects opened fire on the law enforcers when they reached to arrest them near Kala Gate in Purana Golimar locality. It added that the police party retaliated and arrested four suspects named Riyasat alias Chota and Kashif aka Dada and their accomplices after the encounter.

The police said that a huge cache of weapons, drugs, and motorcycles were recovered from the arrested suspects. The DIG South said that a drug dain was also demolished during the targeted operation.

Earlier on Friday, the police claimed to have arrested four gangs allegedly involved in the incidents related to street crime in Karachi

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Zeeshan Shafiq, confirm the arrest of four gangs allegedly involved in street criminal activities in the metropolis.

“A two member gang, Shahzaib and Shayan, targeted the elder women in the vicinity of Liaquatabad and surrounding areas was also arrested in an operation,” SSP central claimed.

Shafiq further added that the six suspects of the motorcycle theft gang were detained from New Karachi Industrial Area, the accused confessed to snatch and steal more than 210 motorcycles, while four more bike lifters were arrested by the Shahrah Noor police.