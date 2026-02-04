Uzbek President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow for two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is set to arrive in Pakistan for a two-day official visit, a Foreign Office spokesperson announced, according to ARY News.

The President is visiting at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Uzbek cabinet members and prominent business leaders.

During the visit, President Mirziyoyev will meet with his Pakistani counterpart, President Asif Ali Zardari, and hold delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister.

He is also scheduled to address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

Negotiations are expected to cover trade, energy, defense, education, people-to-people contacts, and cooperation in regional connectivity.

This visit—only the second ever by an Uzbek President—reflects the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

The Foreign Office spokesperson noted that Pakistan-Uzbekistan ties are rooted in a shared history, common faith, and a mutual desire for regional peace.

Earlier today, Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Wednesday inked a 37 MoUs to expand cooperation in diverse fields between the two countries.

These include petroleum, mining & geo sciences; maritime affairs, customs; railways; agriculture; Arifitical Intelligence and Digital Development; health, education, science and technology, News Exchange and Broadcasting; Information Exchange and Professional Development; Climate Change and Environmental Protection; economy; culture and humanitarian collaboration; crime prevention and sports.

‘Historic movement’

Addressing a joint press stakeout along with Kazakh President, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the signing of MoUs as a historic moment in the history of two brotherly countries to pursue the shared objective of peace, progress and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the trade volume between the two countries is two hundred and fifty million dollars. He emphasized for collective efforts to take the trade volume to one billion dollars in the next one year. He said both the countries will encourage their business communities to come forward and invest in joint ventures.

The Prime Minister said they have agreed to Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan transport corridor to enhance regional connectivity. He said we have offered Kazakhstan full access to Pakistan’s transit infrastructure and seaport facilities.

Alluding to the immense natural resources of both the countries, the Prime Minister said collaboration in the energy sector will be a win win situation.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan recognizes Kazakhstan as a strategic and one of the most valued partner in Central Asia.

The Prime Minister assured to work closely with Kazakhstan to ensure speedy implementation of thirty seven MOUs signed today to ensure strong relations in trade, economy and culture.

‘Brotherly country’

In his remarks on the occasion, the Kazakh President said Pakistan is our reliable and important partner in South Asia and beyond. He said Pakistan is a brotherly country with a rich history, vibrant culture and well established standing on the international stage.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said peoples of both the countries are united by centuries old ties rooted in the legacy of the great Silk Road as well as by deep cultural and spiritual affinity. The two nations share common values, traditions and joint aspirations for the future.

Describing the signing of joint declaration as historic, the Kazakh President said both the countries will open up immense opportunities to engage across full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral agenda by alleviating their relations to a new level.

Appreciating the Prime Minister, the visiting President said Shehbaz Sharif is widely recognized as a wise and visionary leader who is resolutely steering his country forward. He said Pakistan’s regional and global standing continues to grow.

Alluding to the role of Pakistan in the UN Security Council, the Kazkh President said that its constructive and responsible steps contributed meaningfully to strengthen peace and stability in the region.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also acknowledged that Pakistan possesses strong economic potential, well developed industrial capacity and extensive transit and transport capabilities. Its agriculture and medical products are widely represented in international markets.

He said both the countries have also agreed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the defense industry. He mentioned that cooperation between our security and law enforcement agencies have been developing dynamically in the recent years.

The Kazakh President said that the two countries have agreed to enhance their trade volume to one billion dollars in the near future.

He said priority will be given to transport and logistics projects aimed at expanding the trade volume. The Kazkh President said the two sides also discussed the capabilities of Karachi and Gwadar Ports.

He said they agreed to explore the possibility of resuming direct air connections between the two countries. He said we focused on implementing projects in the energy sector and also exchanged views on the prospects of TAPI gas pipeline.

Joint Declaration

Earlier, both the countries also signed a joint declaration for the establishment of strategic partnership between the two states.

The document was signed by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after talks.