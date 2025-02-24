web analytics
Uzbekistan lifts ban on Pakistani workers; check visa insurance fee here

Uzbekistan has lifted its brief ban on Pakistani workers, allowing them to join the workforce once again.

This decision comes after the Pakistan Embassy in Tashkent recommended registering workers to streamline their employment process

To protect the rights of Pakistani workers emigrating to Uzbekistan, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has issued a circular directing all Protectorate of Emigrants Offices to register workers for employment opportunities.

Read More: Uzbekistan to start direct flights to Karachi

The lifting of the ban is timely, coinciding with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s scheduled two-day visit to Uzbekistan at the end of February. This move highlights the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Requirements for Pakistani Workers

To work in Uzbekistan, Pakistani citizens must obtain visa protection from the appropriate department to ensure their legal rights are safeguarded in the host country.

Here are some key requirements:

Work Visa: Pakistani workers need to obtain a type E visa to work in Uzbekistan. The visa is issued for a period of not more than 30 days and for a single entry

Registration: Workers must register their address at the local police station within three days of arrival

Employment Contract: A signed employment contract with a company based in Uzbekistan is required

Medical Certificate: Although no longer required for work permit applications, it’s essential to check with the Uzbek embassy or consulate for the latest requirements

By understanding these requirements, Pakistani workers can ensure a smooth transition to working in Uzbekistan.

Fee Structure

Fee  Direct Employment Through Overseas Employment
Life Insurance Fee Rs 2,500 Rs 2,500
OPF Welfare Fund Fee Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000
Registration Fee Rs 2,500 Rs 500
OEC Fee Rs 200 Rs 200
OEP Service Charges Rs 15,000
Total  Rs 9,200 Rs 22,200

 

