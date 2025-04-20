Punjab minister condemns attack on foreign food chains

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has condemned the attacks on international food chains in the province, highlighting that such measures damage Pakistan more than they advantage Gaza, ARY News reported.

During a press conference in Lahore, Uzma Bukhari emphasised that these food chains are locally owned franchises, while almost 25,000 middle-class Pakistanis are employed there.

While asking about the logic behind targeting food chain businesses under the name of solidarity with Palestinians, Uzma Bukhari maintained that such attacks disturb peace and harm the image of Pakistan globally.

The Punjab minister claimed that the attacks on foreign food chains were planned and focused in Punjab, with fanatic groups exploiting religious sentiments for their benefit.

According to Bukhari, as many as 149 individuals have been arrested, while 14 FIRs have been registered following the attacks.

Uzma Bukhari repeated the Pakistan government’s promise to support Palestinians peacefully.

Uzma Bukhari also questioned whether the food chain attacks in Punjab are beneficial for Gaza, mentioning that they only harm ordinary Pakistanis and upset foreign investment.

The minister called for severe retribution for those responsible and repeated the government’s stance against those who took the law into their own hands. She emphasised that genuine and peaceful protests are welcome, but violence and disruption are not.

A day earlier, the federal government of Pakistan condemned the recent attacks and vandalism targeting US fast food chain outlets, pledging strict action against those involved.

The government’s response comes after a series of attacks on US fast food chains, sparking concerns about the safety of foreign businesses and investors in Pakistan.