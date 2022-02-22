Uzma Bukhari plays Dhol at a wedding ceremony, video goes viral

Karachi: PML-N spokesperson Uzma Bukhari shows that there is more to her than just political debates, plays Dhol in a wedding ceremony, video surprises netizens.

A recent video of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukarhi, playing a dhol (a local percussive instrument ) has started doing rounds over the internet.

In the video, Uzma could be seen lighting up a wedding ceremony by singing a song by the legendary Noor Jahan and playing the quintessential desi musical instrument dhol.

The video was shared over her unverified Instagram account, which has over 34 thousand followers.

Uzma, alongside other PML-N leaders, was also spotted alongside PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in the wedding ceremony of a member of Punjab Assembly Sania Aashiq.

Boss Maryam Nawaz Sharif at Sania Ashiq’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/jzTTlQNdGS — Umair khokhar #GrwKSher (@khyzer_umair) February 19, 2022

The Muslim League leader stays active on her social platforms and often shares pictures and videos of her on different occasions.

