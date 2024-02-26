Uzma Kardar responds to viral video with Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Uzma Kardar has issued a clarification following a viral video showing newly-elected Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz throwing latter’s hand off her dress, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a video – which has now gone viral on social media, Maryam Nawaz can be seen meeting Uzma Kardar and throwing the latter’s hand off her shoulder, with many claiming about the newly-elected chief minister’s rudeness.

In a video statement, Kardar said that Maryam pushed her hand away because her “hands were oily”.

“I was having breakfast, eating halwa puri, in the morning and when she [Maryam] came from the backside and said Salam so I became emotional,” the PML-N leader clarified.

She further said she got up and hugged Maryam to greet her but in the emotional rush, she forgot that her hands were “greasy” with the oil from the breakfast she was having. “Then suddenly I realised that my hands are oily so I took my hands off,” she added.

Uzma Kardar also requested people to stop doing such “useless” things and have some respect for others. The politician said that she has never got as much respect as she received from Maryam.

Maryam Nawaz made history on Monday after being elected the first female chief minister (CM) of Pakistan from Punjab.

The PML-N vice president, who made her parliamentary debut this year after winning the Feb 8 general elections from PP-159, achieved a landslide victory against the opposition’s Rana Aftab Ahmad, obtaining all of the 220 votes in Punjab Assembly.

Her opponent, Sunni Council Ittehad’s (SIC) candidate Rana Aftab Ahmad, did not get any votes as the party boycotted the elections after they were stopped from speaking.