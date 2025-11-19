Schools to remain closed for 2.5 Months

With the onset of the winter season and the commencement of exams in schools across Pakistan, activities in schools have accelerated. Winter vacations have been announced in Punjab and Balochistan. Students in Balochistan will enjoy two and a half months of holidays.

Government schools in Balochistan will remain closed for two and a half months on account of winter vacations. The education department has announced the winter vacations in schools starting from December 16, 2025.

The exams for grades one to seven are being held in Chaman, Balochistan, while the board exam for grade eight will commence on November 24, 2025.

Winter Vacations in Punjab

Winter vacations in Punjab have been announced from December 23, 2025, till January 11, 2026. Schools will reopen on January 13, 2026.

Conversely, there were rumors of early closure of schools due to smog in Punjab; however, the provincial authorities have clarified that no decision has been taken in this regard yet.

Holiday Announcement in KPK

Holidays in schools were announced in District Mansehra of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). All government and private schools will remain closed for three days.

According to details, due to the by-election in the National Assembly constituency, NA-18, the district administration of Mansehra has announced holidays from November 22 to November 24, 2025.

The notification issued by the administration stated that to avoid any untoward situation, all government and private schools will remain closed for three days. The by-election will be held on November 23, 2025, in the constituency.