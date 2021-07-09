Vaccination certificate a must for people travelling by public transport

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah said on Friday that only vaccinated people will be allowed to travel by public transportation in the province.

He in a statement said that vaccination certificate of travelers will be checked to make sure they have got themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The minister asked netizens and transporters to get themselves inoculated. He also called for people coming to Sindh from other provinces to bring vaccination proof with them.

He further instructed drivers and their helpers to carry their vaccination certificate with them and asked owners of buses to not book tickets of people who don’t have vaccination proof.

Shah stressed the need for citizens’ cooperation to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.