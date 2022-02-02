Vaccination resumes at Karachi Expo Centre after employees end strike

KARACHI: Data entry operators and vaccinators at Karachi Expo Centre on Wednesday called off their strike after successful negotiations with the District East health department, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government has agreed over paying the salaries of vaccinators working at Karachi’s largest Covid-19 vaccination centre. The vaccinators have announced to resume Covid-19 vaccination at Karachi Expo Centre from tomorrow (Thursday).

Health workers at Expo Centre, the biggest vaccination centre in the province, were protesting against unpaid salaries for months and had suspended the vaccination process for the past 11 days.

The provincial health department has refused to pay salaries to the frontline workers at three vaccination centres in the city including at Expo Centre, Dow University Ojha campus and Khaliq Dina hall.

Read more: EXPO CENTRE’S CLOSURE: KARACHI STUDENTS UNABLE TO RECEIVE MANDATORY COVID JAB

Previously it was reported that students in Karachi are facing difficulties in receiving mandatory first jab of the COVID vaccine after the immunization process at one of the biggest centres at Expo Centre remained suspended owing to protest from paramedics over their unpaid dues.

The administrations of private schools in Sindh have been directed to ensure mandatory Covid vaccination of all students aged between 12 and 18.

Comments